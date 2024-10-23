Chaharkint Residents Annoyed At Dilapidated Road

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A number of residents of Chaharkint district in northern Balkh province say commuters struggle with numerous problems due to the deteriorated condition of the road leading to Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital.

According to them, sometimes patients lose their lives on the way to hospital due to the rundown condition of the road, urging the to address this problem on a priority basis.

On the other hand, officials also acknowledge the problem being faced by Chaharkint residents and say they would kick off work on this road in near future.

Gul Nazir, an inhabitant of the district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that they were facing a number of problems due to the poor condition of the road linking the district with the provincial capital.

He said most of the bridges on this road had been damaged.

He urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reconstruct this road in a standard manner.

Naqibullah, another resident, also grumbled about the poor condition of the road.

He said often patients lost their lives on the way to hospital due to this problem.

Abbas, a driver on this route, also complained that no other vehicles could travel on this route except flying-coaches and jeeps.

He also urged the caretaker government to construct this route as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Chaharkint district administrative chief Sifatullah Khalid also acknowledged the dilapidated condition of the route.

He assured that the IEA would begin practical work on this road in near future.

Chaharkint district is situated 50 kilometres away from Mazar-i-Sharif and its residents also lack access to adequate health services in addition to poor condition of the road.

