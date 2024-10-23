MGD Ramps Up Festive Season Offers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Malabar & Diamonds (MGD), the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally with over 360 showrooms across 13 countries, has ramped up their festive season offers ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali by providing free coins on gold jewellery purchase.

The limited period offers, valid across all MGD showrooms across Qatar from October 25 to 29, will provide customers with the opportunity to get free gold coins on the purchase of gold jewellery worth QR3,000, a statement said.

As part of the ongoing offer running across MGD showrooms, customers are eligible for free gold coins on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery worth QR3,000 and above. As the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras draws near, the assured gold coin offer that has been extended to cover gold jewellery purchase as well.

“The rise in gold price that the market has witnessed over the past week is further testament to the incredible position that gold has as a safe haven asset," said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director - international operations, MGD.

"As Dhanteras approaches, a time when many of our customers choose to invest in gold as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, we are excited to provide free gold coins with every gold jewellery purchase. This is our way of enhancing the value of their purchase and adding extra joy to their festive moments”, he added.

On Dhanteras Day (October 29), all MGD showrooms in Qatar will be open from 8am, to be able to serve the high customer footfall that is expected. MGD's Pay 10% advance offer, introduced ahead of the festive season, has been a significant benefit for customers, with thousands taking advantage of the opportunity to secure the best rates on their jewellery purchases. The brand has also announced that this advance payment option will remain available until Dhanteras.

