Global Challenges And AI Solutions With One Young World Ambassadors

(MENAFN- 3BL) Host Carol Cone speaks with three inspiring young leaders-Abideen Olasupo, Lillian Olivia Orero, and Gitanjali Rao-about their impactful work in harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence for social innovation. Abideen, co-founder of FactCheckAfrica, talks about combating misinformation in Nigeria through community engagement and fact-checking. Lillian, a gender and lawyer and founder, discusses her work with SafeOnline Women Kenya addressing safety for women and girls. Gitanjali, an MIT student and innovator, shares her efforts in empowering students globally through innovation workshops. The conversation highlights the role of AI in advancing their missions and the importance of collaboration and empathy in driving positive social change.

This episode is part of our multi-episode series featuring some of the world's most influential changemakers who attended the 2024 One Young World Summit, a global forum that brings together young leaders from 190+ countries to accelerate social impact.

