SYNERGIE : Q3 2024 REVENUES

In challenging market conditions, SYNERGIE Group achieves revenues of €810.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, up +2.1%
| in € m
| Q3 2024
| Q3 2023
| % Variance
| 9M 2024
| 9M 2023
| % Variance
| International
| 497.4
| 473.3
| +5.1%
| 1,417.0
| 1,332.2
| +6.3%
| France
| 313.1
| 320.8
| -2.4%
| 948.3
| 972.9
| -2.5%
| Total
| 810.5
| 794.1
| +2.1%
| 2,365.3
| 2,305.1
| +2.6%
SYNERGIE achieves revenues of €810.5 million, up +2.1% (+0.2% on a like-for-like basis), despite a challenging economic climate.
This performance in a declining market shows the relevance of the Group's business model, based on a diversified portfolio of clients, sectors and countries.
International business accounted for 61.4% of total revenues over the period, compared with 59.6% in 2023, with a growth of 5.1% in revenues.
In France, revenues reached €313.1 million (38.6% of total revenues), down by -2.4%, despite SYNERGIE outperforming the local market. This result was caused by the significant decline in the temporary staffing market since the beginning of the year in a climate of political uncertainty.
International growth of +5.1% was driven by organic growth (excluding exchange rates impact) of +2.2% and by the acquisition of IPA in Australia (consolidated from July 2024), which generated €12.7 million over the period.
Despite the macro-economic difficulties in its markets, SYNERGIE remains confident in its ability to continue growing its revenues during the last quarter.
NEXT MEETINGS
. Publication of 2024 Revenue on Wednesday January 29th, 2025, after market closing
