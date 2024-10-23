SYNERGIE : Q3 2024 REVENUES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q3 2024 REVENUES In challenging conditions, SYNERGIE Group achieves revenues of €810.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, up +2.1%

in € m Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Variance 9M 2024 9M 2023 % Variance International 497.4 473.3 +5.1% 1,417.0 1,332.2 +6.3% France 313.1 320.8 -2.4% 948.3 972.9 -2.5% Total 810.5 794.1 +2.1% 2,365.3 2,305.1 +2.6%

SYNERGIE achieves revenues of €810.5 million, up +2.1% (+0.2% on a like-for-like basis), despite a challenging economic climate.

This performance in a declining market shows the relevance of the Group's business model, based on a diversified portfolio of clients, sectors and countries.

International business accounted for 61.4% of total revenues over the period, compared with 59.6% in 2023, with a growth of 5.1% in revenues.

In France, revenues reached €313.1 million (38.6% of total revenues), down by -2.4%, despite SYNERGIE outperforming the local market. This result was caused by the significant decline in the temporary staffing market since the beginning of the year in a climate of political uncertainty.

International growth of +5.1% was driven by organic growth (excluding exchange rates impact) of +2.2% and by the acquisition of IPA in Australia (consolidated from July 2024), which generated €12.7 million over the period.

Despite the macro-economic difficulties in its markets, SYNERGIE remains confident in its ability to continue growing its revenues during the last quarter.

NEXT MEETINGS

. Publication of 2024 Revenue on Wednesday January 29th, 2025, after market closing

Attachment

Communiqué CA_T3_Groupe SYNERGIE_EN V-def