CBI Gets Custody Of Actress Sumi Borah Accused In Online Trading Scam

Guwahati, Oct 23 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken the custody of three key accused in an trading scam including controversial Sumi Borah following a special court's order in Assam's Dibrugarh.

CBI appealed to the Court for custody and the magistrate allowed the central agency's plea.

Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah and the kingpin of the multi-crore online trading scam that rocked the state last month are lodged in Dibrugarh central jail.

According to sources, the three accused persons involving the controversial actress will be brought to Dibrugarh by CBI officials. They will be interrogated here by the probe agency team.

A team of CBI officials reached Dibrugarh earlier.

The state government has handed over the 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police handed over key information regarding the online trading scam to the CBI officials.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the CBI would be investigating 41 cases pertaining to the multi-crore online trading scam.

“We have filed 41 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development,” he had said.

Sarma also warned that nobody will be spared who has been involved with the online trading scam.

An online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

The controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in the multi-crore online trading scam surrendered before the police later.

The couple was arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh. Notably, the duo was on the run since the huge scam surfaced and it was revealed that Borah was well connected with Bishal Phukan in this scam.

Before the arrest, Sumi Borah circulated a video on social media claiming that she had not fled but had been hiding due to propaganda being run against her. She alleged that plenty of misinformation was being spread and her family has been suffering a lot due to it.