Newsweek And Statista Announce America's Best-In-State Hospitals 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , has unveiled America's Best-In-State Hospitals for 2025 . This highly anticipated ranking recognizes the 700 leading hospitals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, providing crucial insights into the nation's top healthcare facilities.
The America's Best-In-State Hospitals ranking has been compiled using hospital quality metrics sourced from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the AHA Annual Survey of Hospitals Database, patient experience surveys (HCAHPS), and a voluntary survey on Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs). The list serves as a critical resource for patients seeking high-quality healthcare close to home during times of crisis.
“This year's rankings celebrate the outstanding hospitals that are setting new standards for patient care and innovation. We're proud to highlight the facilities making a meaningful impact in their communities by consistently delivering exceptional healthcare,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek's Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships.
In addition to quality metrics and patient satisfaction, this year's ranking introduces new features that include a greater emphasis on healthcare equity and accreditation data from The Joint Commission (TJC) and the American College of Surgeons (ACS). These changes ensure the rankings reflect the most current data and healthcare trends.
America's Best-In-State Hospitals include:
UAB Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks, Alaska Mayo Clinic - Phoenix, Phoenix, Arizona Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Rogers, Arkansas Stanford Health Care - Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California Saint Joseph Hospital, Denver, Colorado Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, Connecticut ChristianaCare, Newark, Delaware MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia Queen's Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, Boise, Idaho Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois Community Hospital East, Indianapolis, Indiana UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas University of Kentucky - Albert B. Chandler Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, Louisiana MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta, Maine The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, Michigan Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Rochester, Minnesota St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jackson, Mississippi Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula, Montana Nebraska Medicine - Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska Dignity Health - San Martín Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, New Jersey Presbyterian Hospital, Albuquerque, New Mexico NYU Langone Hospitals - Tisch Hospital, New York, New York Duke University Hospital, Durham, North Carolina Sanford Medical Center Bismarck, Bismarck, North Dakota Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa, Oklahoma OHSU Hospital, Portland, Oregon Jefferson Health - Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island MUSC Health - University Medical Center, Charleston, South Carolina Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah The University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, Vermont UVA University Hospital, Charlottesville, Virginia Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, Washington WVU Medicine, Morgantown, West Virginia UW Health - University Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin St. John's Health, Jackson, Wyoming
For a full list of America's Best-In-State Hospitals and more information on the ranking methodology, visit: newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-state-hospitals-2025
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
