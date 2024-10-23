Newsweek And Statista Announce America's Best-In-State Hospitals 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , has unveiled America's Best-In-State Hospitals for 2025 . This highly anticipated ranking recognizes the 700 leading hospitals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, providing crucial insights into the nation's top healthcare facilities.

The America's Best-In-State Hospitals ranking has been compiled using hospital quality metrics sourced from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the AHA Annual Survey of Hospitals Database, patient experience surveys (HCAHPS), and a voluntary survey on Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs). The list serves as a critical resource for patients seeking high-quality healthcare close to home during times of crisis.

“This year's rankings celebrate the outstanding hospitals that are setting new standards for patient care and innovation. We're proud to highlight the facilities making a meaningful impact in their communities by consistently delivering exceptional healthcare,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek's Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships.

In addition to quality metrics and patient satisfaction, this year's ranking introduces new features that include a greater emphasis on healthcare equity and accreditation data from The Joint Commission (TJC) and the American College of Surgeons (ACS). These changes ensure the rankings reflect the most current data and healthcare trends.

America's Best-In-State Hospitals include:



UAB Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks, Alaska

Mayo Clinic - Phoenix, Phoenix, Arizona

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Rogers, Arkansas

Stanford Health Care - Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California

Saint Joseph Hospital, Denver, Colorado

Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, Connecticut

ChristianaCare, Newark, Delaware

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC

Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida

Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia

Queen's Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, Boise, Idaho

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois

Community Hospital East, Indianapolis, Indiana

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas

University of Kentucky - Albert B. Chandler Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky

Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta, Maine

The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Rochester, Minnesota

St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jackson, Mississippi

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri

Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula, Montana

Nebraska Medicine - Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Dignity Health - San Martín Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire

Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, New Jersey

Presbyterian Hospital, Albuquerque, New Mexico

NYU Langone Hospitals - Tisch Hospital, New York, New York

Duke University Hospital, Durham, North Carolina

Sanford Medical Center Bismarck, Bismarck, North Dakota

Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa, Oklahoma

OHSU Hospital, Portland, Oregon

Jefferson Health - Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island

MUSC Health - University Medical Center, Charleston, South Carolina

Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee

Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas

University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah

The University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, Vermont

UVA University Hospital, Charlottesville, Virginia

Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, Washington

WVU Medicine, Morgantown, West Virginia

UW Health - University Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin St. John's Health, Jackson, Wyoming

For a full list of America's Best-In-State Hospitals and more information on the ranking methodology, visit: newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-state-hospitals-2025

