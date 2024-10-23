Three Laborers Brutally Killed By Terrorists In Central Kurram

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a horrific act of violence, three laborers were brutally killed by terrorists in Central Kurram, according to local sources. The were reportedly slaughtered in cold blood.

The laborers, hailing from Darra Adam Khel, were working in a mine in the Zaimasht Khoyedad Khel area, owned by former commander Mullah Nabi. Sources revealed that while four workers managed to escape from the terrorists' clutches, three were tragically killed.

This incident is the latest in a string of violent attacks that have plagued the region and the province due to the rising wave of terrorism and unrest. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killings.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.