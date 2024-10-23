Cleargov Launches Naco EDGE Excellence In Strategic Planning Award Checklist In Clearplans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new feature helps counties streamline their strategic planning process and increase chances of winning prestigious NACo award

- Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGovMAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ClearGov, the leading provider of planning and budgeting solutions for local and schools, announced the launch of a new feature in its ClearPlans product: a built-in checklist outlining the criteria for the NACo EDGE Excellence in Strategic Planning Award . The checklist is designed to help county governments align their strategic planning efforts with national best practices and increase their chances of winning the prestigious NACo award.The NACo EDGE Excellence in Strategic Planning Award is a non-competitive award that recognizes counties that have created and communicated a thoughtful and comprehensive annual strategic plan to help improve the services and infrastructure they provide to their constituents. Similar to how counties can be recognized for excellence in budgeting through the GFOA award, the NACo award now offers an opportunity for counties to showcase their commitment to effective strategic planning.ClearGov's ClearPlans now incorporates a built-in checklist that aligns directly with the NACo EDGE Excellence in Strategic Planning Award criteria. These criteria include: Introductory Letter; Mission, Vision & Values statement; Environmental Assessment; Strategic Planning Process Overview; Planning Leadership Team; Action Plan Structure; Performance Measures; Plan Execution; Budget Allocation; and Communication of the Plan.Key features of the checklist include:Detailed breakdown of award criteria and requirementsProgress tracking for each section of the strategic planEasy-to-use interface for checking off completed criteriaThis new feature streamlines the strategic planning process and helps counties:Create comprehensive, award-worthy strategic plansImprove overall strategic planning practicesIncrease the likelihood of meeting and exceeding award criteria"With the integration of the NACo EDGE Excellence in Strategic Planning Award checklist into ClearPlans, we're not just providing a tool – we're offering a roadmap to excellence. This feature empowers counties to align their strategic planning efforts with national best practices, streamline their processes, and increase their chances of receiving well-deserved recognition," said Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGov.The NACo EDGE Excellence in Strategic Planning Award checklist is now available as part of ClearGov's ClearPlans solution. Counties interested in learning more about this feature can visit .About ClearGov: ClearGov® is the leading planning and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools. ClearGov's budget cycle management solutions help local governments modernize and streamline their budgeting processes. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,200 agencies and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit .

