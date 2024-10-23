Ukraine To Receive First Three Mirage Jets In Early 2025
Date
10/23/2024 9:10:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will receive the first three Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025.
This is according to La Tribune , as reported by Ukrinform.
"In addition to Mica air-to-air missiles, these three Mirage 2000-5 jets will be equipped, at Ukraine's request, with AASM bombs (Safran) for airstrikes and Scalp cruise missiles," the article states.
The aircraft will also be fitted with two 30
Read also: Ukraine
mm cannons and electronic warfare systems, according to the report.
, France sign agreement
on EUR 200M
in grant assistance
Currently, the French Air Force has 26 of these combat aircraft in service. As previously confirmed by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, during a visit to Kyiv, the delivery of the Dassault Mirage-2000 jets is expected at the beginning of 2025, with the planes being modified to strike ground targets.
MENAFN23102024000193011044ID1108811343
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.