Ukraine To Receive First Three Mirage Jets In Early 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will receive the first three Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025.

This is according to La Tribune , as reported by Ukrinform.

"In addition to Mica air-to-air missiles, these three Mirage 2000-5 jets will be equipped, at Ukraine's request, with AASM bombs (Safran) for and Scalp missiles," the article states.

The aircraft will also be fitted with two 30

mm cannons and electronic warfare systems, according to the report.

onin

Currently, the French Air Force has 26 of these combat aircraft in service. As previously confirmed by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, during a visit to Kyiv, the delivery of the Dassault Mirage-2000 jets is expected at the beginning of 2025, with the planes being modified to strike ground targets.