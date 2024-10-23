Saudi FM Meets US Counterpart, Discusses Regional Developments
RIYADH, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan explored on Wednesday with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the latest developments in Gaza, Lebanon and the region.
This came in a meeting between the Saudi Foreign Minister and Blinken during his visit to Riyadh as part of Middle East tour, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and efforts to achieve an end to the war in Palestine and Lebanon. (end)
