MG Motor Prepares for Global and Regional Premieres with Three Model Launches at Jeddah International Motor Show

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) 23 October, 2024), MG Motor Middle East has announced the British-born brand’s plan to launch three new models in the Middle East during the Jeddah International Motor Show. As the Kingdom’s premier automotive event draws near, and as MG continues to celebrate its centenary this year, the brand is preparing to further strengthen its presence and impact with a display of 15 of its latest models, one of which will be a global premiere with the other set for a regional unveiling.



Held at the Jeddah Superdome from October 29th to November 2nd, the motor show serves as a pivotal platform for automotive brands to engage with industry leaders, potential customers, and media representatives. MG’s participation in this prestigious event underscores the brand’s commitment to the Saudi Arabian market, which remains a crucial driver in the brand's ongoing regional expansion.



Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented: "The Jeddah International Motor Show is one of the most important automotive events in the region, and MG’s participation reflects our dedication to the Saudi market and our wider vision for growth across the Middle East. We are excited to present a diverse line-up of models that exemplify our commitment to innovation, performance, and customer satisfaction."





