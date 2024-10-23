CM Omar Abdullah In Delhi, Will Meet Amit Shah This Evening
Date
10/23/2024 8:16:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday arrived in New Delhi to meet several top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. This is his first visit to Delhi after becoming chief minister of the Union Territory.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Omar Abdullah will meet home minister Amit Shah this evening.
They said that he will meet PM Modi tomorrow and is likely to submit resolution passed by his cabinet, seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet passed a resolution on October 17, urging union government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Cabinet authorized the chief minister to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and the Centre.
