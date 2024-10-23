CM Omar Abdullah In Delhi, Will Meet Amit Shah This Evening

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Omar Abdullah will meet home minister Amit Shah this evening.

They said that he will meet PM Modi tomorrow and is likely to submit passed by his cabinet, seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.



The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet passed a resolution on October 17, urging union government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.



The Cabinet authorized the chief minister to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and the Centre.

