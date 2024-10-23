Turkish main stock begins Tuesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, started the day on Tuesday at 8,677.75 points, representing a modest increase of 0.27 percent, which equates to a gain of 23.36 points compared to the previous day’s closing figures. This slight uptick indicates a positive sentiment among investors as they navigate the current market conditions.



In contrast, the BIST 100 index experienced a decline of 1.58 percent on Monday, closing at 8,654.39 points. The trading day saw a total transaction volume of 61 billion Turkish liras, approximately USD1.8 billion, highlighting a significant level of trading activity despite the dip in index value. The drop in the index may have prompted investors to reassess their positions going into Tuesday.



As the trading day progressed, the foreign exchange market showed the Turkish lira trading at an exchange rate of 34.2530 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the euro was valued at 37.1030 Turkish lira, and the British pound stood at 44.5440 lira. These exchange rates reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the currency market, which are closely monitored by traders and investors alike.



In terms of commodities, the price of gold remained relatively stable at USD2,734.70 per ounce, suggesting sustained interest in precious metals as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties. Additionally, Brent crude oil was trading at USD73.80 per barrel, indicating ongoing volatility in the energy markets. These commodity prices are important indicators of market trends and can significantly impact investor sentiment and trading strategies.

