Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings And Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the“Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $124 thousand, or 2.34%, compared to net income of $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Year over year the Company's net income increased $954 thousand, or 21.23%, compared to net income of $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's quarterly net earnings rose due to sustained loan growth, higher loan yields, an increase in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts, and some stabilization in the cost of funds. These factors combined to strengthen the bank's net interest margin, bringing it to 4.10%.
“We had a solid third quarter. Our core earnings engine remains strong as reflected by the growth in our net interest income. In the third quarter, we generated net interest income of $14.0 million, which was $428 thousand above the June 30, 2024, level of $13.6 million and $1.1 million above the September 30, 2023 level of $12.9 million,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO.“The Federal Reserve's reduction in the Fed funds rate, combined with robust growth in noninterest-bearing balances, has contributed to stabilizing our cost of funds. Despite continued payoffs of larger loans, we continue to fund a good volume of new loans and previously unfunded commitments driving our loan balances slightly higher.”
The net interest margin was 4.10% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.02% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.94% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on earning assets grew nine basis points from 5.96%, as of June 30, 2024, to 6.05%, while the Company's cost of funds increased two basis points from 2.16% to 2.18% during the same period.
Total deposits declined during the quarter by $16.6 million, or 1.37%, which included a $24 million reduction in brokered money market deposits. However, non-interest-bearing deposits increased $21.5 million, or 7.19% during the quarter, helping to bolster the net interest margin. The bank took down $15.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank during the third quarter of 2024 to help fund new loan demand and offset the reduction in brokered deposits. Loans increased $6.3 million, or an annualized 2.36% during the third quarter, slowing from the second quarter's annualized growth of 7.24%. Management anticipates steady loan demand in the fourth quarter as political uncertainty eases in November, providing customers with greater clarity to advance their growth strategies.
The bank's reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for September 30, 2024, as compared to 1.30% for June 30, 2024, and 1.32% as of September 30, 2023. The Company's adversely classified index increased slightly from 6.04% as of June 30, 2024, to 6.15% as of September 30, 2024. The bank's efficiency ratio increased slightly from 58.36% as of June 30, 2024, to 58.90% as of September 30, 2024.
The Company's total shareholders' equity increased 2.35% to $190.6 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $186.2 million as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $16.97 as of September 30, 2024, a 2.66% increase from $16.53 per share on June 30, 2024. On October 16, 2024, the board of directors approved its fourth quarter dividend of $0.092 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record as of November 15th.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“would,”“could” or“intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company's loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company's risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
| AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Consolidating Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
| September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
| Change
|
| % Change
|
|
| 2023
|
|
| Change
|
| % Change
|
|
|
|
| (Unaudited)
|
| (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
| (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
| $
| 48,180,615
|
|
| $
| 43,688,884
|
|
| $
| 4,491,731
|
|
| 10.28
| %
|
| $
| 36,373,555
|
|
| $
| 11,807,060
|
|
| 32.46
| %
| Federal funds sold
|
|
|
|
| 11,932,122
|
|
|
| 14,624,710
|
|
|
| (2,692,588
| )
|
| -18.41
| %
|
|
| 8,695,149
|
|
|
| 3,236,973
|
|
| 37.23
| %
| Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
| 60,112,737
|
|
|
| 58,313,594
|
|
|
| 1,799,143
|
|
| 3.09
| %
|
|
| 45,068,704
|
|
|
| 15,044,033
|
|
| 33.38
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|
|
|
|
| 100,000
|
|
|
| 100,000
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
|
|
| 100,000
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
| Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|
|
| 6,299,609
|
|
|
| 7,669,642
|
|
|
| (1,370,033
| )
|
| -17.86
| %
|
|
| 3,879,531
|
|
|
| 2,420,078
|
|
| 0.00
| %
| Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)
|
|
|
|
| 224,532,603
|
|
|
| 227,532,821
|
|
|
| (3,000,218
| )
|
| -1.32
| %
|
|
| 244,837,916
|
|
|
| (20,305,313
| )
|
| -8.29
| %
| Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost
|
|
|
|
| 1,740,300
|
|
|
| 1,027,800
|
|
|
| 712,500
|
|
| 69.32
| %
|
|
| 1,727,100
|
|
|
| 13,200
|
|
| 0.76
| %
| Loans, net of unearned income
|
|
|
|
| 1,088,132,851
|
|
|
| 1,081,790,223
|
|
|
| 6,342,628
|
|
| 0.59
| %
|
|
| 1,049,730,890
|
|
|
| 38,401,961
|
|
| 3.66
| %
| Less-allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
|
| (14,179,392
| )
|
|
| (14,109,191
| )
|
|
| (70,201
| )
|
| 0.50
| %
|
|
| (13,860,420
| )
|
|
| (318,972
| )
|
| 2.30
| %
| Loans, net
|
|
|
|
| 1,073,953,459
|
|
|
| 1,067,681,032
|
|
|
| 6,272,427
|
|
| 0.59
| %
|
|
| 1,035,870,470
|
|
|
| 38,082,989
|
|
| 3.68
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Bank premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
| 12,912,111
|
|
|
| 13,051,972
|
|
|
| (139,861
| )
|
| -1.07
| %
|
|
| 13,325,846
|
|
|
| (413,735
| )
|
| -3.10
| %
| ROU assets for operating lease, net
|
|
|
|
| 854,808
|
|
|
| 945,268
|
|
|
| (90,460
| )
|
| -9.57
| %
|
|
| 1,216,601
|
|
|
| (361,793
| )
|
| -29.74
| %
| Goodwill
|
|
|
|
| 9,361,704
|
|
|
| 9,361,704
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
|
|
| 9,361,704
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
| Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
| 1,422,326
|
|
|
| 1,508,214
|
|
|
| (85,888
| )
|
| -5.69
| %
|
|
| 1,765,877
|
|
|
| (343,551
| )
|
| -19.45
| %
| Other real estate and foreclosed assets
|
|
|
|
| 39,755
|
|
|
| 43,408
|
|
|
| (3,653
| )
|
| -8.42
| %
|
|
| 3,567,309
|
|
|
| (3,527,554
| )
|
| -98.89
| %
| Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
|
| 6,640,617
|
|
|
| 6,421,999
|
|
|
| 218,618
|
|
| 3.40
| %
|
|
| 5,585,081
|
|
|
| 1,055,536
|
|
| 18.90
| %
| Cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
|
|
| 15,022,374
|
|
|
| 14,915,967
|
|
|
| 106,407
|
|
| 0.71
| %
|
|
| 14,613,337
|
|
|
| 409,037
|
|
| 2.80
| %
| Other assets
|
|
|
|
| 22,311,520
|
|
|
| 21,721,225
|
|
|
| 590,295
|
|
| 2.72
| %
|
|
| 25,711,989
|
|
|
| (3,400,469
| )
|
| -13.23
| %
| Total Assets
|
|
|
| $
| 1,435,303,923
|
|
| $
| 1,430,294,646
|
|
| $
| 5,009,277
|
|
| 0.35
| %
|
| $
| 1,406,631,465
|
|
|
| 28,672,458
|
|
| 2.04
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-interest bearing
|
|
|
| $
| 320,503,732
|
|
| $
| 298,997,994
|
|
| $
| 21,505,738
|
|
| 7.19
| %
|
| $
| 316,825,603
|
|
|
| 3,678,129
|
|
| 1.16
| %
| Interest bearing
|
|
|
|
| 876,274,737
|
|
|
| 914,360,430
|
|
|
| (38,085,693
| )
|
| -4.17
| %
|
|
| 862,167,812
|
|
|
| 14,106,925
|
|
| 1.64
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,196,778,469
|
|
|
| 1,213,358,424
|
|
|
| (16,579,955
| )
|
| -1.37
| %
|
|
| 1,178,993,415
|
|
|
| 17,785,054
|
|
| 1.51
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Other borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
| 34,009,138
|
|
|
| 18,998,904
|
|
|
| 15,010,234
|
|
| 79.01
| %
|
|
| 42,132,633
|
|
|
| (8,123,495
| )
|
| -19.28
| %
| Lease liability for operating lease
|
|
|
|
| 854,808
|
|
|
| 945,268
|
|
|
| (90,460
| )
|
| -9.57
| %
|
|
| 1,216,601
|
|
|
| (361,793
| )
|
| -29.74
| %
| Accrued interest payable
|
|
|
|
| 2,114,956
|
|
|
| 1,730,280
|
|
|
| 384,676
|
|
| 22.23
| %
|
|
| 979,913
|
|
|
| 1,135,043
|
|
| 115.83
| %
| Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
| 10,938,057
|
|
|
| 9,038,821
|
|
|
| 1,899,236
|
|
| 21.01
| %
|
|
| 10,056,934
|
|
|
| 881,123
|
|
| 8.76
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
| 1,244,695,428
|
|
|
| 1,244,071,697
|
|
|
| 623,731
|
|
| 0.05
| %
|
|
| 1,233,379,496
|
|
|
| 11,315,932
|
|
| 0.92
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Common stock
|
|
|
|
| 10,688,223
|
|
|
| 10,688,223
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
|
|
| 2,179,210
|
|
|
| 8,509,013
|
|
| 390.46
| %
| Paid in capital surplus
|
|
|
|
| 34,867,691
|
|
|
| 34,729,351
|
|
|
| 138,340
|
|
| 0.40
| %
|
|
| 41,548,417
|
|
|
| (6,680,726
| )
|
| -16.08
| %
| Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
| 131,085,914
|
|
|
| 132,061,494
|
|
|
| (975,580
| )
|
| -0.74
| %
|
|
| 116,705,941
|
|
|
| 14,379,973
|
|
| 12.32
| %
| Current year earnings
|
|
|
|
| 15,660,043
|
|
|
| 10,213,197
|
|
|
| 5,446,846
|
|
| 53.33
| %
|
|
| 13,404,804
|
|
|
| 2,255,239
|
|
| 16.82
| %
| Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
| 1,582,952
|
|
|
| 1,648,392
|
|
|
| (65,440
| )
|
| -3.97
| %
|
|
| 2,148,509
|
|
|
| (565,557
| )
|
| -26.32
| %
| Treasury Stock, at cost 91,878
|
|
|
|
| (3,276,328
| )
|
|
| (3,117,708
| )
|
|
| (158,620
| )
|
| 5.09
| %
|
|
| (2,734,912
| )
|
|
| (541,416
| )
|
| 19.80
| %
| Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
| 190,608,495
|
|
|
| 186,222,949
|
|
|
| 4,385,546
|
|
| 2.35
| %
|
|
| 173,251,969
|
|
|
| 17,356,526
|
|
| 10.02
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
| $
| 1,435,303,923
|
|
| $
| 1,430,294,646
|
|
|
| 5,009,277
|
|
| 0.35
| %
|
| $
| 1,406,631,465
|
|
|
| 28,672,458
|
|
| 2.04
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
| AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Consolidating Statement of Income
| for the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
| September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
| 2024
|
| Change
|
| % Change
|
|
| 2023
|
|
| Change
|
| % Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (Unaudited)
|
| (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
| (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
| Interest and Dividend Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest and fees on loans
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 18,630,690
|
| $
| 17,879,134
|
| $
| 751,556
|
|
| 4.20
| %
|
| $
| 15,803,711
|
|
| $
| 2,826,979
|
|
| 17.89
| %
| Interest income on securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,825,236
|
|
| 1,837,396
|
|
| (12,160
| )
|
| -0.66
| %
|
|
| 2,051,695
|
|
|
| (226,459
| )
|
| -11.04
| %
| Income on federal funds sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 163,624
|
|
| 156,184
|
|
| 7,440
|
|
| 4.76
| %
|
|
| 216,377
|
|
|
| (52,753
| )
|
| -24.38
| %
| Income on time deposits held in other banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 338,433
|
|
| 590,205
|
|
| (251,772
| )
|
| -42.66
| %
|
|
| 302,545
|
|
|
| 35,888
|
|
| 11.86
| %
| Other interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 21,031
|
|
| 64,639
|
|
| (43,608
| )
|
| -67.46
| %
|
|
| 43,630
|
|
|
| (22,599
| )
|
| -51.80
| %
| Total interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 20,979,014
|
|
| 20,527,558
|
|
| 451,456
|
|
| 2.20
| %
|
|
| 18,417,958
|
|
|
| 2,561,056
|
|
| 13.91
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 6,671,982
|
|
| 6,568,679
|
|
| 103,303
|
|
| 1.57
| %
|
|
| 5,109,712
|
|
|
| 1,562,270
|
|
| 30.57
| %
| Interest on other borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 309,265
|
|
| 389,629
|
|
| (80,364
| )
|
| -20.63
| %
|
|
| 455,105
|
|
|
| (145,840
| )
|
| -32.05
| %
| Interest on federal funds purchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| --
|
|
| --
|
|
| --
|
|
|
| --
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
| Total interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 6,981,247
|
|
| 6,958,308
|
|
| 22,939
|
|
| 0.33
| %
|
|
| 5,564,817
|
|
|
| 1,416,430
|
|
| 25.45
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 13,997,767
|
|
| 13,569,250
|
|
| 428,517
|
|
| 3.16
| %
|
|
| 12,853,141
|
|
|
| 1,144,626
|
|
| 8.91
| %
| Less-provision for credit losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 252,021
|
|
| 272,419
|
|
| (20,398
| )
|
| -7.49
| %
|
|
| (33,351
| )
|
|
| 285,372
|
|
| -855.66
| %
| Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 13,745,746
|
|
| 13,296,831
|
|
| 448,915
|
|
| 3.38
| %
|
|
| 12,886,492
|
|
|
| 859,254
|
|
| 6.67
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Noninterest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 576,751
|
|
| 535,847
|
|
| 40,904
|
|
| 7.63
| %
|
|
| 532,598
|
|
|
| 44,153
|
|
| 8.29
| %
| Other service charges, commissions and fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 399,839
|
|
| 397,787
|
|
| 2,052
|
|
| 0.52
| %
|
|
| 399,587
|
|
|
| 252
|
|
| 0.06
| %
| Gain on sales of foreclosed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| --
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
|
|
| --
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
| Gain on sales of premises and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 141
|
|
| (141
| )
|
| -100.00
| %
|
|
| --
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
| Increase in CSV of life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 106,407
|
|
| 102,828
|
|
| 3,579
|
|
| 3.48
| %
|
|
| 97,005
|
|
|
| 9,402
|
|
| 9.69
| %
| Other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 23,002
|
|
| 355,155
|
|
| (332,153
| )
|
| -93.52
| %
|
|
| 7,681
|
|
|
| 15,321
|
|
| 199.47
| %
| Total noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,105,999
|
|
| 1,391,758
|
|
| (285,759
| )
|
| -20.53
| %
|
|
| 1,036,871
|
|
|
| 69,128
|
|
| 6.67
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Noninterest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 4,794,940
|
|
| 4,650,704
|
|
| 144,236
|
|
| 3.10
| %
|
|
| 4,374,087
|
|
|
| 420,853
|
|
| 9.62
| %
| Occupancy and equipment expenses, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 592,165
|
|
| 536,330
|
|
| 55,835
|
|
| 10.41
| %
|
|
| 599,714
|
|
|
| (7,549
| )
|
| -1.26
| %
| Loss on sales and calls of securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 265
|
|
| (265
| )
|
| 0.00
| %
|
|
| --
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
| Loss on Sales of premises and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
| --
|
|
| --
|
|
| --
|
|
| 0.00
| %
|
|
| 54,269
|
|
|
| (54,269.0
| )
|
| 0.00
| %
| Loss on sales of foreclosed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2,065
|
|
| --
|
|
| 2,065
|
|
| 0.00
| %
|
|
| 320,110
|
|
|
| (318,045
| )
|
| 0.00
| %
| Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3,752,517
|
|
| 3,860,188
|
|
| (107,671
| )
|
| -2.79
| %
|
|
| 3,837,844
|
|
|
| (85,327
| )
|
| -2.22
| %
| Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 9,141,687
|
|
| 9,047,487
|
|
| 94,200
|
|
| 1.04
| %
|
|
| 9,186,024
|
|
|
| (44,337
| )
|
| -0.48
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 5,710,058
|
|
| 5,641,102
|
|
| 68,956
|
|
| 1.22
| %
|
|
| 4,737,339
|
|
|
| 972,719
|
|
| 20.53
| %
| Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 263,212
|
|
| 318,723
|
|
| (55,511
| )
|
| 17.42
| %
|
|
| 244,258
|
|
|
| 18,954
|
|
| 7.76
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 5,446,846
|
| $
| 5,322,379
|
|
| 124,467
|
|
| 2.34
| %
|
| $
| 4,493,081
|
|
|
| 953,765
|
|
| 21.23
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 0.51
|
| $
| 0.50
|
|
| 0.01
|
|
| 2.43
| %
|
| $
| 0.42
|
|
|
| 0.09
|
|
| 21.00
| %
| Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 0.51
|
| $
| 0.50
|
|
| 0.01
|
|
| 2.00
| %
|
| $
| 0.42
|
|
|
| 0.09
|
|
| 21.43
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Per share amounts for September 30, 2023 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 5-for-1 stock dividend.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202