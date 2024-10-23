Flock Is A Refreshing Play About The Complex Reality Of Growing Up In Care

Author: Eva A Sprecher

(MENAFN- The Conversation) There are over 100,000 children and young people living in care in the UK, either with foster carers, in residential children's homes or in other settings. Flock, currently playing at the Soho Theatre in London before embarking on a UK tour, follows the lives of two young people who have spent time in care, Robbie (Jamie Ankrah) and his older sister Cel (Gabriella Leonardi).

The play was written by Lin Coughlan and directed by Jim Pope after three years of development with Raising the Roof , a project working with young people aged 16-25 who have lived in care, to develop fictional narratives informed by their own lives.

The voices of young people who have lived in care give this play its beating heart. And they're also vitally important for authentic representation of first-hand care-stories that are notably missing in mainstream media.

Historically, characters who have grown up in the care system tend to be represented as villains or criminals in popular culture. Think Paul Spector in The Fall, or Loki from the Marvel universe. Exceptions can be found in many heroes in the Marvel comics created by Stan Lee , like Spider-Man or Daredevil.

Researchers who have first-hand experience of the care system have commented on the prevalence of stigmatising narratives around “damage” and negative stereotypes associated with experience of care, alongside idealised “happy-ever-after” foundling stories .

Important work is being done to archive the work of creators with experience of the care system and to capture a variety of care stories. However, nuanced work taking into account the complexity of going through the care system is rare and public attitudes reflect harmful misconceptions about young people living in care.

Trailer for the touring production of Flock.

In England, it's estimated that at least one in three children who enter care are separated from their siblings. In Flock, Robbie is desperately waiting for his 18th birthday, when he hopes he will be able to live reunited with his sister Cel.

While Robbie and Cel are not living together, they find ways to connect – taking trips to McDonalds or going bowling. Maintaining connections with siblings, while sometimes complex, can make a big difference to supporting the sense of belonging , mental health and wellbeing experienced by young people in care.

Cel is one of the only people who shares Robbie's memories of his nan and their valued moments with her before coming into care. There is evidence that sibling separation has a long-lasting impact for adults with experience of care, associated with complicated feelings of loss . However, when planning for young people's living arrangements, sibling reunification or connection is not always prioritised .

Young carers and their siblings

Sibling reunification is not always easy. While Cel loves Robbie, she often feels more like his parent, and the responsibility of supporting him to manage his emotions while she is still a child weighs heavily on her. Cel might be described as a young carer , taking on daily tasks and personal care for her sibling when adults were not able to do so.

While young carers who have spent time caring for a sibling do often express feeling more resourceful, greater responsibility and prioritising their sibling's needs can impact their own wellbeing. Cel dreams of going to university and the freedom of leaving her responsibility as an older sister, even as she loves Robbie and wants the best for him.

Cel is not the only person that Robbie can rely on. He also has a strong connection with his best friend Miko (Deshaye Gayle) and somewhat reluctantly meets with his personal advisor, Mrs Bosely (Jennifer Daley). As Robbie's relationship with Cel comes under threat, these connections become especially important.

Jamie Ankrah and Gabriella Leonardi in Flock. Lucy Hayes

Coming into care can cause disruption to more than sibling relationships . Children often lose touch with family, friends and communities and often move school and neighbourhood. Most young people living in care, like Robbie, have had difficult and possibly traumatic early experiences before, during and after moving into care.

After difficult early experiences, some young people may experience changes to their brain and behaviour that allows them to survive loss, neglect or abuse. These adaptations may look like an increased alertness to danger or an unwillingness to trust others.

While these changes may help children stay safe when living in unsafe circumstances, they might also make it harder to maintain close relationships . This negative impact of these understandable adaptations on relationships is called “social thinning” . At moments, Robbie's mistrust is clear – when he fears that Miko is only his friend out of pity or when he finds it hard to accept any support Bosely offers him. However, we also see that the consistent, warm and understanding support of Miko and Bosely helps Robbie to stay connected in his lowest moments.

This play represents both the very difficult experiences of young people living in care, alongside real moments of joy, strength, hope and connection. Flock provides a refreshing and much-needed story of the complex reality of the lives of young people living in care in the UK, putting real voices at its centre.

Flock is on at the Soho Theatre, London until November 2, when it embarks on a UK tour.

