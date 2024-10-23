Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of this Wednesday's football, October 23, include matches featuring vs Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig vs Liverpool.



Other notable games include Cruzeiro vs Lanús in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana semifinal and Botafogo vs Peñarol in the CONMEBOL Libertadores.



The day's schedule also includes games from the AFC Cup, La 2, and the U-17 Women's World Cup.

UEFA Champions League







1:45 PM – Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen – TNT and MAX



1:45 PM – Atalanta vs Celtic – Space and MAX



4:00 PM – Barcelona vs Bayern Munich – TNT and MAX



4:00 PM – RB Leipzig vs Liverpool – Space and MAX



4:00 PM – Manchester City vs Sparta Prague – MAX



4:00 PM – Atlético de Madrid vs Lille – MAX



4:00 PM – Benfica vs Feyenoord – MAX



4:00 PM – Young Boys vs Internazionale – MAX

4:00 PM – Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb – MAX





7:00 AM – Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Sydney FC – Disney+





9:00 AM – Shanghai Shenhua vs Kawasaki Frontale – Disney+





7:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Lanús – Paramount+





9:30 PM – Botafogo vs Peñarol – Globo and Paramount+







7:00 PM – Ponte Preta vs Brusque – Premiere and YouTube/@canalgoatbr



7:30 PM – Paysandu vs Coritiba – Sportv 3 and Premiere



8:00 PM – Botafogo-SP vs Ituano – Premiere and YouTube/@canalgoatbr

9:30 PM – Operário Ferroviário vs América-MG – TV Brasil, Premiere, and YouTube/@canalgoatbr







5:00 PM – Poland vs Brazil – Sportv 3, YouTube/@CazeTV, and FIFA+



5:00 PM – Zambia vs Japan – FIFA+



8:00 PM – England vs North Korea – FIFA+

8:00 PM – Mexico vs Kenya – FIFA+







