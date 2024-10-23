China Overtakes Brazil’S Export Dominance In South America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's traditional stronghold in South American trade has weakened significantly as China strengthens its position across the region.



Brazilian exports to eight key South American markets dropped from 13.2% to 11% share, while China's presence grew from 22.1% to 23.4%.



The Brazilian export decline affected most regional partners except Uruguay. China 's strategic expansion succeeded in Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Paraguay, though it faced setbacks in Argentina and Paraguay.



Chile's trade patterns clearly demonstrate this shift. Brazilian exports to Chile fell to 9.2% while China strengthened its position to 23.9%.



Peru showed similar trends, with Brazil's share dropping to 5.6% as China increased to 27.4%. Chinese exports to Brazil and eight major South American destinations reached $106.3 billion through September.







Brazil-bound Chinese exports totaled $55.1 billion, showing a remarkable 24.9% increase. Chinese exports to other regional markets totaled $51.2 billion, despite a slight 0.8% decrease.



Argentina's economic recession significantly impacted regional trade patterns. Brazilian exports to Argentina fell 29.2%, from $13.6 billion to $9.7 billion.

Shifting Trade Dynamics

The automotive sector plays a crucial role in these changes, with electric vehicles from China gaining substantial market share.



China's export strategy reflects its need to manage domestic production overcapacity. The Asian giant specifically targets markets with fewer trade barriers than the United States and European Union.



Brazil's traditional manufacturing advantage faces new challenges from Chinese competitiveness, despite geographic proximity to regional markets.



Argentina remains Brazil's third-largest export destination, taking 37.7% of regional exports. Chile follows with 20.2%, while Paraguay and Colombia account for 10.6% and 9.3%, respectively.



These eight countries collectively receive 10% of Brazil's total exports. Chinese trade agreements and financing mechanisms strengthen their regional position.



Brazil's declining market share suggests a fundamental shift in South American trade dynamics, requiring new strategies to maintain competitiveness.

