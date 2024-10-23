Clear Vision Ahead: New Book Finally Demystifies Lasik Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New discusses everything you could ever want to know about Lasik.

- Dr. Gregory ParkhurstSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Have you ever wondered if you'd be a good candidate for Lasik eye surgery? Or how the procedure might feel, or the speed and ease of recovery? Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, a renowned ophthalmologist and LASIK eye surgeon based in San Antonio, TX today announces the launch of his book, New Vision - Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Lasik Eye Surgery.According to the American Refractive Surgery Council (ARSC), and market research data from organizations that track the vision care industry, on average 700,000 to 800,000 people in America have Lasik surgery performed each year."With over 76 percent of American adults wearing some kind of correction lens, it's important they understand fully what Lasik is and what the other types of vision correction procedures are that might be available to them." says new author, Dr. Parkhurst. "My own childhood challenges wearing glasses and later contact lenses made it my dream from a very young age to help people see better. I've had Lasik myself and I've helped thousands of people achieve vision correction. 'New Vision' is the book I wish everyone has because there's so much misinformation out there.""New Vision" is a concise, easy-to-read guide that begins with a brief anatomy lesson before diving into chapters on various procedures available in refractive surgery today. These include Lasik and its alternatives, detailing their benefits, risks, and unique features. With clear illustrations andbasic terminology, "New Vision" simplifies the science, making it accessible to readers from all backgrounds.Dr. Parkhurst, a graduate of Northwestern University Medical School, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, and the University of Texas, brings a wealth of experience to this guide. He has trained hundreds of eye doctors and surgeons, and is a trustee of the World College of Refractive Surgery and Visual Sciences. He also shares valuable insights from his role as a Principal Investigator in multiple FDA clinical trials focused on emerging technologies for vision. New Vision equips readers with everything they need to know about refractive surgery, providing the clarity they seek when considering surgical options for their vision. "My goal is to offer people a comprehensive, user-friendly resource that demystifies the procedures and helps them confidently choose their best path forward," says Dr. Parkhurst.New Vision is available now on Amazon in paperback and at Dr. Parkhurst's San Antonio clinic .

