Traditional Gowns And Carpets On Display In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Day of Azerbaijani Culture and Art has been held in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The events organized by the Azerbaijani Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye featured a display of our national costumes and an of the national carpets at the Ataturk Cultural Center in Istanbul.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul, Narmina Mustafayeva, the Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, Samir Abbasov, the head of the Kharibulbul Azerbaijani Vision Theater Union, Kamala Kamal, and others discussed the historical ties and shared culture between the two countries.

It was emphasized that the common values and historical connections of the two brotherly nations have been manifested beautifully even during complex times.

Afterward, nine women's costumes representing different regions of Azerbaijan were showcased by Gulzada Abdulova, the head of the Ethnography Scientific Fund Department of the National Museum of Azerbaijan History.

As part of the event, replicas of ancient carpets belonging to seven regions of Azerbaijan, kept in famous museums around the world, were displayed.

There was also a two-sided carpet titled "Father's Testament – Son's Victory," created by a local artist, which reflects the victory in Second Garabagh War (this piece has no analogs in the world).

Guests were also presented with samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine. These events are organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan in Turkiye, Kharibulbul Vision Theater Union, and various relevant institutions from the brotherly country.

It should be noted that promoting the national culture widely in the brotherly country is a primary focus of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center.

To achieve this, a series of events are organized by the center in various regions of Turkey.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr