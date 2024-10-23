Traditional Gowns And Carpets On Display In Istanbul

The Day of Azerbaijani Culture and Art has been held in
Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.
The events organized by the Azerbaijani Cultural Center under
the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye featured a display of our
national costumes and an exhibition of the national carpets at the
Ataturk Cultural Center in Istanbul.
Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul,
Narmina Mustafayeva, the Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural
Center, Samir Abbasov, the head of the Kharibulbul Azerbaijani
Vision Theater Union, Kamala Kamal, and others discussed the
historical ties and shared culture between the two countries.
It was emphasized that the common values and historical
connections of the two brotherly nations have been manifested
beautifully even during complex times.
Afterward, nine women's costumes representing different regions
of Azerbaijan were showcased by Gulzada Abdulova, the head of the
Ethnography Scientific Fund Department of the National Museum of
Azerbaijan History.
As part of the event, replicas of ancient carpets belonging to
seven regions of Azerbaijan, kept in famous museums around the
world, were displayed.
There was also a two-sided carpet titled "Father's Testament –
Son's Victory," created by a local artist, which reflects the
victory in Second Garabagh War (this piece has no analogs in the
world).
Guests were also presented with samples of Azerbaijani national
cuisine. These events are organized with the support of the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan in Turkiye, Kharibulbul
Vision Theater Union, and various relevant institutions from the
brotherly country.
It should be noted that promoting the national culture widely in
the brotherly country is a primary focus of the Azerbaijani
Cultural Center.
To achieve this, a series of events are organized by the center
in various regions of Turkey.
