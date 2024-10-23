Saudi Energy Min.: Global Coop. Key To Solving Energy Problems
10/23/2024 6:04:33 AM
RIYADH, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stated Wednesday that global cooperation is a key factor in solving energy issues, emphasizing the significant efforts made by the country's to reduce emission.
In his speech at the Multilateral Industrial Policies Forum, the minister stressed the world needs work on modernizing energy systems and related matters through proper actions and policies, ignoring everything that could hinder progress in these areas.
He noted that the world is in need of efficient energy, highlighting Saudi Arabia's cooperation with several countries in modernizing energy systems.
There is no development without working together on these issues, the minister added, underscoring the importance of commitment to securing clean hydrogen and finding minerals that meet global standards. (pickup previous)
