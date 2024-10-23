Emergency session of Council of Arab League convenes in Cairo

(MENAFN) An emergency session of the Council of the Arab League convened yesterday in Cairo, focusing on the ongoing genocide attributed to the Israeli in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian representatives have passionately urged the League to take concrete actions to confront this serious crisis.



As reported by the official Egyptian News Agency, this extraordinary meeting took place at the League's headquarters to discuss the continuous genocidal actions committed by Israel against the Palestinian populace. The session was called in response to a formal request from the State of Palestine on Sunday, emphasizing the urgent need to address the escalating violence and military blockade affecting the northern region of Gaza.



During the session, Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk, the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the Arab League, delivered a powerful address. He highlighted Israel's systematic execution of criminal political and military strategies aimed at forcibly displacing hundreds of thousands of Palestinian citizens, particularly from the northern Gaza Strip. Al-Aklouk pointed out that these actions are intended to completely eradicate the Palestinian population through extermination, destruction, and the deprivation of essential life resources.



"This marks the beginning of the displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland," he asserted, underscoring the severe ramifications of the ongoing crisis.



Al-Aklouk further stressed the collective responsibility of Arab nations within the international community. He called for immediate and practical measures to put an end to what he labeled as genocide, asserting that both national and international duties require urgent action to safeguard the rights and lives of the Palestinian people.



The discussions held during this extraordinary session reflect the Arab League's commitment to addressing the pressing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and signify a broader call for unity among Arab states in confronting the ongoing violence and oppression faced by the Palestinian people.

MENAFN23102024000045015687ID1108810192