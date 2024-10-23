Wreckage Of Downed Drones Fell Outside Of Settlements In Kyiv Region
10/23/2024 5:15:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, the wreckage of downed Russian drones fell outside of settlements, with no casualties or damage.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.
According to him,“the enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region with UAVs. The alert lasted almost all night. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed.”
“Preliminary, the falling of debris is recorded outside the settlements. There were no hits to critical or civilian infrastructure. There are no casualties,” said the head of the regional state administration.
Operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the night attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air alert was declared in Kyiv region , and air defense was launched against Russian UAVs.
Photo: Andriy Nebytov , Telegram
