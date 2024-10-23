Azerbaijani President: We Are Pleased With Current Level Of Azerbaijan-Hungary Relations
Date
10/23/2024 5:15:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“We are pleased with the current level of Azerbaijan-Hungary
relations, which are based on mutual trust, and are enriched with
new dimensions every day," Azernews reports,
citing said President Ilham Aliyev as he noted in his
congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the
occasion of the national holiday of Hungary.
“We place great emphasis to expanding our interstate relations,
which have great potential, across all areas, including further
deepening our strategic partnership. The high level mutual
understanding and active Political dialogue between our countries
has created a favorable foundation and opportunities for this,” the
head of state noted.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that both sides will
continue to make consistent efforts, both bilaterally and
multilaterally, especially within the framework of the Organization
of Turkic States, to strengthen and advance the friendship and
strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, in the
interests of the states and peoples.
MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108809976
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.