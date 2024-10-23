Azerbaijani President: We Are Pleased With Current Level Of Azerbaijan-Hungary Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are pleased with the current level of Azerbaijan-Hungary relations, which are based on mutual trust, and are enriched with new dimensions every day," Azernews reports, citing said President Ilham Aliyev as he noted in his congratulatory letter to Prime Viktor Orban on the occasion of the national holiday of Hungary.

“We place great emphasis to expanding our interstate relations, which have great potential, across all areas, including further deepening our strategic partnership. The high level mutual understanding and active dialogue between our countries has created a favorable foundation and opportunities for this,” the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that both sides will continue to make consistent efforts, both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, to strengthen and advance the friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, in the interests of the states and peoples.