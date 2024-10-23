(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MASON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RH Aero Systems Unveils New Advanced Solution Landing Gear Equipment,MLGTMULTI-2, Designed for Airbus and Boeing Widebody AircraftRH Aero Systems, the new global company that emerged after Rhinestahl Corporation's of HYDRO Systems Gmbh & Co. KG in April, has officially unveiled new landing gear equipment today at Week Network's MRO Europe.The MLGTMULTI-2 is an advanced solution specifically designed to enhance the removal and installation operation of main landing gears on common widebody aircrafts. It is designed for the Airbus and Boeing wide-body passenger and freighter fleets.The landing gear change equipment is designed for a safer, faster and more cost-effective operation. The system offers a range of advanced features designed for safety and efficiency, it enables quick and secure trunnion disconnection thanks to its maneuverability and flexible design. The ergonomic handheld control panel (HMI) ensures user-friendly operation, while the MLGTMULTI-2 electrically controlled, high-precision movement provides significant advantages and ease of use compared to the traditional processes. Ground-based operation eliminates the need for cranes or on-wing work, significantly increasing safety during the process. Additionally, the system is optimized for easy transport, enabling transport on standard pallets, without requiring special handling or exceptional transport measures.“Our customers were very impressed with the MLGTMULTI-2 as it represents the newest generation in landing gear equipment,” said Martin Dürr, Executive Vice President.“We were delighted to officially unveil this innovative product to our customers and to all of the MRO Europe attendees.”The equipment was showcased at MRO Europe through a digital twin of the MLGTMULTI-2. The demonstration provided customers with a hands-on experience of the MLGMULTI-2's capabilities, showcasing the company's innovative approach to technology and the cutting-edge design of its solutions.ABOUT RH AERO SYSTEMSRH Aero Systems is reliable + ready, setting the standard for aviation support equipment and services. Through our industry-leading businesses – Rhinestahl and HYDRO– we deliver capability across custom-designed GSE, OEM-licensed engine and airframe tooling, 26 global service centers and innovative engineered solutions for OEMs, MROs and Operators worldwide. RH Aero Systems' global headquarters are in Mason, Ohio, USA, and Biberach, Germany. For further details visit RHAero.The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated.# # #For PR/Media inquiries, contact:Molly SzaboMarketing & Events Manager...1.513.781.2857

