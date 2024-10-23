

Press release Does your CV fit the job? New AI solution from The Stepstone Group helps

Tool shows in a single glance whether CVs and jobs ad match

Recruiters benefit from greater accuracy of matched candidates Using the tool has already reduced the number of non-matching applications in tests by around 15 percent DUESSELDORF, October 23, 2024 - Global recruiting The Stepstone Group has launched a new tool to help anxious job seekers with question of whether their CV matches a job advert. The Stepstone 'CV Review' uses artificial intelligence to automatically analyze how well the skills and knowledge listed on the CV match the company's requirements. "Anyone who sees an interesting job advert on stepstone can now see at one glance whether their CV matches the position. With the help of AI, candidates will be able to recognize the nuances of a proposed job offer even more quickly," says Timo Ungerer, Product Director at The Stepstone Group.



The tool shows in real time how well a jobseeker's own skills match the job in an intuitively readable graphic. According to a Stepstone study, more than one in two HR managers find it a major challenge to find suitable applicants because the requirements of the advertised position do not match the candidate's skills. At the same time, 20 percent of job seekers say that they have difficulties finding a job because their qualifications do not match those in the job advertisement. The“CV Review” on Stepstone provides a quick initial assessment and is particularly helpful for people who have little experience with job applications. “The tool provides applicants with valuable AI-based support in recognizing their own strengths and weaknesses - even though it is of course still essential to deal with the details of a job advertisement in person,” says Ungerer.“The better the professional experience matches the job, the quicker and easier it is for recruiters and job seekers to make personal contact - an essential prerequisite for successful recruiting,” summarizes Timo Ungerer. With success: By using the tool, the number of non-matching applications via Stepstone fell by around 15 percent during the test phase - without affecting the total number of applications received. The CV match demonstrably increases the quality of candidates for a job.”



About the tool“CV Review”

The AI captures details and context to accurately analyze text documents - such as CVs. The training is continuously updated with anonymized insights from hiring processes to match each applicant's profile with the jobs available on the platform stepstone to ensure an optimal match. The CV check is now available for testing in German and English at for registered users who have a CV uploaded to their profile. To roll out the tool in other markets in the coming months is planned. About the survey

The "Hiring Trends Index" study series is a quarterly survey published by The Stepstone Group. In the period from June 6 to 18, 2024, 3,700 German employees and 500 recruiters were surveyed online. Among other things, the willingness of employees to look for a new job, which factors are decisive and how they perceive the application process were examined.

Employees had already been surveyed on these aspects in 2023 and 2021, allowing trends to be identified and interpreted. The results are representative of the German working population by age, gender and education. About The Stepstone Group



The Stepstone Group is a leading global digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. AI-driven job marketplaces and programmatic-powered marketing solutions

connect more than 130 million job applications with around 140,000 employers every year. In 2023, The Stepstone Group generated revenue of around €1 billion. The Stepstone Group operates in more than 30 countries - including Stepstone in Germany, Appcast in the USA and Totaljobs in the UK. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany and employs around 4,000 people worldwide. For more information: Contact The Stepstone Group Media Relations ...

