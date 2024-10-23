Anise at InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hosts a Spook-tacular Halloween Brunch

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 21 October 2024 – As the Halloween season approaches, Dubai gears up for a series of thrilling celebrations, and Anise, located at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, is no exception. On October 26th, 2024, Anise will transform into a Halloween wonderland, offering a spook-tacular brunch complete with creatively themed dishes, live cooking stations, and indulgent desserts that promise to surprise and delight guests of all ages.



Halloween in Dubai has grown in popularity over the years, with many hotels and venues embracing the festive spirit by offering themed events, parties, and dining experiences. As a city known for its vibrant and diverse events calendar, Dubai offers a range of Halloween celebrations, from family-friendly gatherings to sophisticated soirées. Hotels across the city, including those at Dubai Festival City, are increasingly integrating this international holiday into their seasonal offerings, with Anise’s Halloween brunch standing out as a must-visit experience for both residents and visitors.



“Halloween has become a festive highlight in Dubai, and we are thrilled to offer our guests an unforgettable dining experience at Anise. From the creative dishes to the vibrant atmosphere, this brunch is designed to bring the Halloween spirit to life, creating lasting memories for all who attend,” stated Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.



Anise’s brunch will feature eight live cooking stations showcasing international flavors, from appetizers to desserts, each presented with a creative Halloween twist. Families and friends can enjoy a lively atmosphere with face painting, live music, and the option of terrace seating, perfect for soaking in the cooler October weather while admiring the stunning views of the Dubai skyline.



Where: Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

When: October 26th, 2024

Price: AED 245 per person (soft beverage package), AED 345 per person (house beverages), AED 120 per child (ages 6-12). Children under 6 dine for free.





Anise's Halloween brunch promises to be a frightfully fun event that combines exceptional dining with festive entertainment, making it the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends. Book early to secure your spot at this one-of-a-kind Halloween experience.







