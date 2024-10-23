Global Swimming Pool Construction Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Introduction
The global swimming pool construction market includes building new pools and fixing old ones in homes and businesses. Concrete, fiberglass, and vinyl liner are used for the construction of swimming pools. Depending on user requirements, the construction can be either on the ground or above the ground. Due to the rise in the number of diseases, more people are becoming aware of the importance of fitness. This has led to the construction of new gyms with swimming pools and the renovation of old gyms and pools with new equipment. A rise in travel and tourism worldwide has also led to the building of new hotels, rented bungalows, and the renovation of old hotels and rented bungalows with swimming pools.
Market Dynamics
Improving Health Awareness and Flourishing Tourism Industry Spurs the Swimming Pool Construction Market
Physical health ailments and mental illnesses are rising due to improper work-life balance. As a result, people are becoming more aware of the importance of general health and fitness, increasing the construction of gyms and swimming pools. According to statistics, about 2,000 gyms and 750 swimming pools were opened in the US in 2019. Swimming pools improve cardiovascular strength and physical health. They also decrease anxiety and depression and improve the overall mood. These health benefits are expected to propel the growth of the swimming pool construction market.
Furthermore, the tourism business has grown drastically, increasing the demand for accommodations. Key market players are focusing on improving hotels' aesthetic appeal by
investing in swimming pools to
attract more travelers. Tourism boosts the demand for goods and services, improving the national GDP. This suggests that people are increasingly spending on travel and luxuries. Consequently, there is an increase in the construction of hotels to meet the growing demand, thereby boosting the market growth.
The budding trend of IoT Integration in Swimming Pools Create Tremendous Market Opportunities
IoT sensors offer innovative features to maintain the cleanliness of swimming pools. This saves on maintenance costs and time, as they can be used in filters and temperature controllers. These systems can sense the level of contamination in the water and clean it automatically. IoT systems also control lights and water heaters. Consequently, IoT makes it cheaper to maintain and run swimming pools, giving rise to umpteen growth opportunities.
Regional Analysis
North America commands the leading position
in the global swimming pool construction market and is expected to grow at a
CAGR of 4.1%
during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the three prominent countries in the swimming pool construction market in North America. The regional growth is attributed to the swelling construction of swimming pools and the improving health awareness among people in North America.
Europe accounts for the second-largest market share. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%, generating USD 2 billion during the forecast period. Many high-end hotel projects are under construction in the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. As tourism is increasing in Europe, there is a need for the construction of hotels. Over 450 new high-end hotel projects with multiple pools are being built in Europe, and they are expected to be open in the coming years, which can lead to an increase in the market share.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow swiftly during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is home to two of the most populated countries, China and India. The market is driven by countries' GDP and tourism. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the construction of private homes, hotels, and other commercial properties with swimming pools in Asia-Pacific.
Key Highlights
The global swimming pool construction market was valued at USD 7 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Based on type, the global swimming pool construction market is classified into Concrete, Fiberglass, and Steel Frames. Concrete holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
Based on construction, the global swimming pool construction market is segmented into Above-Ground and In-Ground. In-Ground swimming pools acquire the highest market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
Based on region, the global swimming pool construction market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global swimming pool construction market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
Competitive Players
Aloha Pools Ltd
Aquamarine Pools
Concord Pools and Spas
Leisure Pools
Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd
Myrtha Pools
Natare Corporation
Platinum Pools
Presidential Pools
Spas & Patio
Southern Poolscapes
Recent Developments
May 2022- Myrtha Pools partnered with CNB in Barcelona to equip new construction work for swimming pools.
March 2022- The Concord Pools and Spas expanded their business in the Asia-Pacific region to expand their firm globally.
January 2022- Leisure Pools Group Inks deal to purchase Groupe Beneteau manufacturing facility in Marion, South Carolina.
Segmentation
By Material
Concrete
Fiberglass
Steel Frame
Vinyl Liner
By Construction Type
Above-Ground
In-Ground
By End User
Residential
Commercial
