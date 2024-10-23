MENAFN - PR Newswire) SHANGRAO,China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC):

Inkstones have long been a treasured stationery item in China. From literati of old to keen calligraphy enthusiasts of modern times, the inkstone is a common site on desks. They are not just receptacles for ink, they are works of art in themselves.

Make She inkstone in Wuyuan

She inkstone, one of the four famous inkstones in China, also known as Longwei inkstone, is named after the stone material produced in Longwei Mountain, Wuyuan (formerly belonging to Shezhou).

Since the Tang Dynasty, She inkstone has been renowned worldwide for its unique natural texture, tough and dense material, and exquisite carving craftsmanship. It has been praised by literati and poets of all ages, such as Su Dongpo and Li Yu. In 2006, the craftsmanship of making She inkstone in Wuyuan was included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage list.

In the creative process, it's necessary to conceive and lay out according to different stone qualities and textures.

JXICC followed Isha and Sahu, two international students from Nanchang University, came to Wuyuan County, the hometown of She inkstone, to experience the inkstone-making craftsmanship and feel the charm of China's intangible cultural heritage and traditional culture.

