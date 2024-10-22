Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said the State of Kuwait, as an active member of the UN, played a leading role in enhancing the organization's agenda for protecting the international peace and security, marking UN Day.

KUWAIT -- Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan notified the weekly regular Cabinet session that she would sign tomorrow (Wednesday) contracts for "fundamental maintenance" of all main roads and inner streets throughout Kuwait.

DUBAI -- President of Kuwait's Authority for Medical Responsibility (AMR) Dr. Salman Khalifa Al-Sabah and Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute Dr. Ebtessam Al Badwawi discussed on Tuesday means of sharing knowledge and expertise in the legal field.

KUWAIT-- Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) announced opening registration for the virtual orientation meeting organized by the prestigious Johns Hopkins University.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Sheikha Salwa Al-Sabah Stem Cell and Umbilical Cord Centre has been awarded international accreditation for molecular testing by the US-based Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), the health ministry announced.

RIYADH -- Kuwait Institute for Medical Specializations signed an agreement with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties to enhance training and skills of medical cadres. (end) mb