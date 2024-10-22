Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 29, 2024
Date
10/22/2024 4:16:22 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its third quarter 2024 financial results and recent portfolio execution.
A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors & media section of the company's website at . Individuals interested in participating in the call via telephone may register here . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa's website within approximately 48 hours after the event.
About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's immune-modulating assets are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target a spectrum of underserved cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit .
ARCALYST® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Every Second Counts! ®
Kiniksa Investor Contact
Jonathan Kirshenbaum
(781) 829-3949
...
Kiniksa Media Contact
Tyler Gagnon
(781) 431-9100
...
