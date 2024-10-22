The Newtron Group Breaks Ground On New Baton Rouge Campus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Showcasing the future of The Newtron Group's operations, the newly planned Baton Rouge campus is nestled on 10 acres between Pecue Lane and Highland Road on Airline Highway.

Rendering of the new 62,000-square-foot Newtron Group campus, featuring sleek modern design and expansive green spaces.

The new 62,000-square-foot facility will consolidate regional operations, marking the next phase of growth

- John Schempf, President & CEO of The Newtron Group

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Newtron Group celebrated a major company milestone with the groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The event marked the beginning of a substantial expansion that will house all of the company's Baton Rouge operations, including Triad Electric & Controls, Triad Control Systems, and Triad Communications, into a modern 62,000-square-foot campus.

Located on a 10-acre site between Pecue Lane and Highland Road at 13926 Airline Highway, the new campus is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The new campus will feature top-notch amenities and the best elements of modern design, setting The Newtron Group up for continued progress and innovation both regionally and across the U.S.

"Breaking ground on our new campus is a major milestone for The Newtron Group and really speaks to our vision for the future," said John Schempf, President & CEO of The Newtron Group. "This new facility reflects the success we've built over the years, and having recently celebrated our 50th anniversary, we're excited to create a space that will drive our growth for the next 50 years."

The new campus is being designed by WTD Architecture and MKE Architects, with Buquet & LeBlanc serving as the general contractor. Rob Liles, President of Buquet & LeBlanc, shared his enthusiasm about the project, stating, "We are honored to contribute to the growth of Baton Rouge and to help build an incredible facility that will serve as a cornerstone for The Newtron Group's future. This campus will showcase the quality and vision that both of our companies are committed to delivering on every project.”

About The Newtron Group:

Founded in 1973 by Newton B. Thomas, The Newtron Group is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has grown into one of the largest privately-owned specialty electrical construction companies in the United States. The Newtron Group includes Newtron, Triad Electric & Controls, Triad Control Systems, Triad Communications, Newtron Electrical Services, Newtron Mechanical and Newtron Heat Trace. Each company offers a wide range of industrial services, from electrical and instrumentation installations to design, fabrication, and integration services. With operations across the U.S., The Newtron Group and its subsidiaries remain committed to quality and innovation in every project. For more information, visit thenewtrongroup .

