Shares Of This Biotech Surge Following Collaboration Announcement For Monkeypox Research
Date
10/22/2024 3:23:19 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Scottland-based %Biotech company is finding a tremendous amount of success so far during Tuesday’s session after the company announced it entered into a research planning collaboration with Dr. Carlos Maluquer de Motes for the development of a treatment for Monkeypox.
Traders were quick to buy up shares of %TCBioPharm (Holdings) plc (Nasdaq: $TCBP) following the announcement, with shares of this micro cap quickly reaching up to $3.8799/share (+70.92%) at the early session high. This move could be indicative of this stock finally finding support for the first time in quite some time.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapy products that are based on its proprietary allogeneic gamma delta T (abbreviated as GD-T) cell platform.
MENAFN22102024007606016353ID1108807963
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.