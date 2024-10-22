Shares Of This Biotech Surge Following Collaboration Announcement For Monkeypox Research

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Scottland-based %Biotech company is finding a tremendous amount of success so far during Tuesday’s session after the company announced it entered into a research planning collaboration with Dr. Carlos Maluquer de Motes for the development of a for Monkeypox.

Traders were quick to buy up shares of %TCBioPharm (Holdings) plc (Nasdaq: $TCBP) following the announcement, with shares of this micro cap quickly reaching up to $3.8799/share (+70.92%) at the early session high. This move could be indicative of this stock finally finding support for the first time in quite some time.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapy products that are based on its proprietary allogeneic gamma delta T (abbreviated as GD-T) cell platform.