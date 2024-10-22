Azerbaijan, China Strengthen Co-Op On Renewable Energy Development
Date
10/22/2024 3:12:27 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan and China have discussed advancing cooperative
relations in renewable energy, as Minister of energy Parviz
Shahbazov met with representatives of two major Chinese companies,
"TBEA Co., Ltd" and "PowerChina International Group," during his
visit to China, Azernews reports.
During the meeting with Zhang Xin, Chairman of the Board of
Directors at "TBEA Co., Ltd," discussions focused on the company's
activities in renewable energy production, engineering services,
and energy transmission. Both parties explored potential
collaboration in renewable energy equipment manufacturing and
regional green energy infrastructure projects. The possibility of
signing a Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan's Ministry
of Energy and TBEA was also discussed, alongside cooperation within
the framework of COP29.
In a separate meeting with Yang Yisheng, Vice President of
"PowerChina International Group," the strategic partnership between
Azerbaijan and China was highlighted as a driver of green energy
cooperation.
The meeting evaluated the progress of Azerbaijan's renewable
energy projects, including PowerChina's role in the 240-megawatt
wind power project in Khizi and Absheron, and the 100-megawatt
Gobustan Solar Power Station auction process. PowerChina was also
invited to collaborate on wind energy production in the Caspian Sea
and other renewable energy initiatives.
