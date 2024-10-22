EU High Rep. Calls For Immediate Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said on Tuesday that he supports "the request for an immediate truce to allow humanitarian aid and safe passage for internally displaced people (IDPs)".

Borrell, on his X account, condemned the military operations of the Israeli in Gaza, describing reports from Northern Gaza as "horrifying."

He also condemned the heavy shelling and destruction of facilities belonging to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Borrell emphasized that the human suffering in Gaza, resulting from "manmade famine and forced displacement," cannot be justified, calling for international observers and media to be granted access into Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces intensified their operations in Northern Gaza, besieging the Jabalia refugee camp for over two weeks; killing and injuring dozens. (end)

