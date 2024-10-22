Corrected Rpt**

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Please use this copy



Kuwait's DGCA discusses coop., signs MoUs on ICAN2024 sideline



By Abdullah Bugis

KUALA LUMPOR, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) President Humoud Mubarak discussed on Tuesday enhancing aviation cooperation with Italy and Russia and also signed MoUs on the sideline of Kuala Lumpur's sixteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) conference.

In a statement for KUNA, Sheikh Humoud said that his meeting with Russian Deputy of Transport Vladimir Poteshkin focused on ways to boost cooperation in civil aviation between the two countries.

Sheikh Humoud added that his meeting with the Italian President of Civil Aviation Pierluigi Di Palma highlighted issues related to civil aviation and ways to boost cooperation and find ways to open operations to new airports in Italy.

Sheikh Humoud also noted that his meetings with the officials discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in the fields of civil aviation, training, operations and latest regional and international developments.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Civil Aviation signed two MoUs with Belarus and Turkmenistan to increase flights between Kuwait and the two countries.

The Ministry of Transport of Malaysia is hosting this international conference, with 73 countries participating, which would serve as a venue for regional and international aviation collaboration in addition to formulating policies connected with the industry. (end)

