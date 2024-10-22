REALTY ONE GROUP LEADERS MORE OPTIMISTIC THAN EVER ABOUT REAL ESTATE's FUTURE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global Leaders Gather and in California for

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a dynamic, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing

franchisors on the planet, brought together over 200 of its international leaders-both virtually and in-person-at the company's vibrant Hub in Laguna Niguel, CA, for an inspiring strategy and mindset that's fueling the brand's explosive global growth.

"We're powered by a winning model that continues to deliver, and our leaders are more confident and excited than ever about the opportunities ahead," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "Morale is at an all-time high across our global network as our real estate pros are thriving with top-tier business coaching, unwavering support from their Brokers, and the strongest branding and tech in the industry."

Realty ONE Group, recognized as a Top Recession-Proof Franchise, has not only navigated a challenging market in 2024 but thrived-expanding its footprint, increasing its number of offices, agents, and overall transaction volume. Jewgieniew credits this success to the franchisor's all-encompassing value proposition and an unrelenting focus on what real estate professionals need to win.

"There's no limit to the opportunities ahead for our franchise owners and their agents," added Jewgieniew. "We're empowering them with everything they need to achieve success faster than ever before."

The UNBrokerage, as it's known across the industry, recently surpassed a milestone of 20,000 real estate professionals worldwide, while proudly adding Mexico and Uruguay to its fast-growing global family.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 22 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit

.

