Nidec Opens New New Factory In China Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Nidec opens new new factory in China

Nidec Machine Tool has completed the of a new factory that its subsidiary Nidec Machine Tool (Zhejiang) had been building in the city of Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, China.

The factory is already at full-scale operation and was constructed to establish a prompt machine tool system to meet China's domestic needs for autos, robots, and industrial machines among others, this new, three-floor factory, whose first-phase construction started in March 2023, covers an area of approximately 66,000 sq m, including an approximately 18,000 sq m first floor.

The new factory houses, among others, a machine tool assembly area, a component machining area, and an office, in addition to a 600 sq m internal showroom, the first of its kind for the Company to have in China, to exhibit products made in the new factory and those produced by the Nidec Group's machine tool companies in Japan and elsewhere.

With a high-efficiency production system in place, this new factory in China is projecting a first-year production of 4 million units, and 8 million units in 2030, while enhancing its customer-satisfying capabilities.

The main products to be produced in this new Pinghu factory will include hobbing machines (the GPH series and the GE series), gear machine tools, horizontal machining centers (the HMC series), and gear-cutting tools.

These products will be made by Nidec employees who will first obtain basic machine tool-related knowledge and be trained on mechanical assembly, machining practice, and so on in Japan, to secure the same level of quality as those products made in the Company's Shiga factory.

In addition, the aforementioned new factory will serve as a point of contact for the Company's personnel in Japan to procure products from China.

By, for example, utilizing sharing supply chain-related information with other Nidec Group companies in Pinghu, and developing new business partners, Nidec Machine Tool (Zhejiang) Corporation will help enhance the Nidec Group's procuring and purchasing capabilities.

Furthermore, by reinforcing its ties with Pama Shanghai Machine Tool, and Takisawa Mechatronics (Zhejiang), which are two of the Nidec Group's machine tool companies making products locally in China.

The new factory will work united with the rest of the Nidec Group to achieve the largest share in the Chinese market, says the company.