BAL Expands Litigation Group With New Appointment

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, announced today that Jeff Robins , one of the most experienced immigration litigators in the country, has joined the firm. Jeff will chair the firm's litigation group and be a part of Government Strategies team.

"There is no one else like him in the country," said Lynden Melmed, partner at BAL and former Chief Counsel of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). "Jeff started his career at USCIS and then spent almost two decades litigating immigration cases on behalf of the government. His knowledge of federal litigation in the immigration arena is unparalleled."

Prior to joining BAL, Jeff served as Deputy Director of the Office of Immigration Litigation District Court Section, placing him at the forefront of the litigation of immigration-related issues including jurisdictional issues, class actions and programmatic, regulatory and constitutional challenges. He advised senior leadership in the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, State and Health and Human Services, as well as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Over the course of his career Jeff has litigated cases in more than 20 federal district courts and a majority of the 13 federal courts of appeal. Jeff has been at the center of high-stakes immigration cases that include complex H-1B visa litigation, the creation and operation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and U Visa programs, Temporary Protected Status, conditions of confinement at immigration detention facilities and Denaturalization.

"Litigation is an increasing area of focus for our clients," said Frieda Garcia, managing partner at BAL. "Companies must monitor ongoing litigation and evaluate when and how to pursue relief on their own. But we also know that there are sensitivities surrounding immigration and that litigating against the federal government requires excellent judgment. We are confident that Jeff will help clients achieve their objectives without creating public relations or political risks."

Jeff joins the leading Government Strategies team at a critical time for U.S. immigration. Irrespective of who wins the 2024 presidential election, companies will need to adapt in the upcoming year to rapidly changing policies and enforcement priorities.

To learn more about the firm's Government Strategies team or to set up a consultation, please email [email protected] .

