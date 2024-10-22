Intelligent Audit Featured On The Cover Of Logistics Tech Outlook As A Top Freight Audit And Payment Solutions Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit (IA), a global leader in spend management, has been featured as one of the "Top Freight Audit and Payment Solutions Providers" in Logistics Tech Outlook magazine. This cover story highlights IA's advanced solutions that help businesses optimize their operations, reduce costs, and improve logistics efficiency.

Continue Reading

Our deep models not only detect shipping issues and identify the root cause, but also stop the bleeding.

Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit, on the cover of Logistics Tech Outlook

Intelligent Audit awarded top Freight Audit and Payment Solutions Provider for 2024

Post this





The article, "Navigate Logistics Uncertainty with Smarter Shipments", showcases how IA's technology tackles key industry challenges by leveraging real-time anomaly detection, AI-powered tools, and comprehensive business intelligence. IA's innovative freight auditing system identifies inefficiencies, helps companies prevent costly errors, and ensures smooth shipping operations.

A Leader in Freight Audit and Payment Solutions

Since its founding in 1996, IA has been at the forefront in data-driven analytics for freight auditing and payment solutions. Today, IA leads the way in integrating AI into their platform, enhancing support and delivering even greater value to their customers. The article highlights a case where IA's anomaly detection tool helped a global retailer avoid a significant financial error due to a simple data entry mistake, proving the practical impact of IA's technology.

IA's platform consolidates data from multiple transportation modes-parcel, LTL, ocean, and air freight-into a single source for analysis. Through AI, IA enables businesses to detect inefficiencies, mitigate risks, and improve decision-making across their supply chain.

AI-Powered Solutions for the Future of Logistics

IA is also pioneering the use of generative AI (GenAI) to automate manual tasks like invoice processing and email responses, reducing operational burdens and improving accuracy, particularly in regions where electronic data interchange (EDI) is not fully adopted. This innovative approach further enhances IA's ability to deliver value to its clients.

The company's self-service tools for network and parcel modeling allow customers to evaluate key logistics decisions, such as optimizing shipping routes, adjusting carrier usage, and managing distribution networks-helping businesses streamline operations and reduce costs.

Industry Recognition by Logistics Tech Outlook

Being named one of the top providers by Logistics Tech Outlook reflects IA's leadership in the freight audit and payment space. This recognition underscores IA's commitment to innovation and its role in helping clients stay ahead in a rapidly changing logistics landscape.

"We are proud to be featured as a top provider in Logistics Tech Outlook," said Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit. "Our goal is to continually evolve our solutions to help businesses optimize their supply chains and reduce costs."

Read the Full Article and Learn More

To read the full feature and explore how Intelligent Audit is revolutionizing logistics management, visit Logistics Tech Outlook (

For more information about Intelligent Audit, visit our website (

About Intelligent Audit



Choosing Intelligent Audit means accessing a unique blend of technology-driven services designed for today's challenging supply chain environment. Since 1996, their expertise in freight audit, recovery, business intelligence, and secure payment processing has empowered businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions. Their approach not only offers clarity in a volatile market but also provides actionable insights through the normalization and cleansing of data across carriers, modes, and regions. With Intelligent Audit, businesses benefit from cost-saving strategies, enhanced decision-making, and reduced operational anxiety, positioning them for strategic success in uncertain times. Intelligent Audit is

WBENC certified as a tier 1 diversity spend supplier and recognized as a Logistics Disruptor by McKinsey and Co, and Hannah Testani, CEO, is an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Winner for NJ. Intelligent Audit partners with some of the largest Fortune 10 companies down to mid and small-sized businesses globally to help achieve their strategic goals.

SOURCE Intelligent Audit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED