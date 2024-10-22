Azerbaijan Composers' Union Celebrates Its 90Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As one of the most prestigious institutions in Azerbaijan, the
Azerbaijan Composers' Union (ACU) has played a major role in
promoting and developing the country's rich musical landscape,
Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan Composers' Union proudly marks its 90th
anniversary at a significant plenum held in the historic city of
Shusha.
This two-day celebration brought together a delegation of 40
individuals, led by the esteemed Chairman and People's Artist,
Frangiz Alizade.
The event highlighted the organization's current issues, as well
as the determination of new paths for the development of the
Azerbaijani music culture.
The plenum began with the presentation of Frangiz Alizade's
music video "Victory March," performed by a symphonic orchestra and
a combined male choir, under the direction of People's Artist
Fahraddin Karimov.
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov addressed the
event.
He gave detailed information to the plenum participants about
the magnificent construction work being carried out in the
city.
People's Artist Frangiz Alizade spoke in detail about the
history of the union and the role of great composer Uzeyir
Hajibayli, who founded Azerbaijan Composers' Union in 1934, as well
as the composers representing Garabagh in the creation of this
glorious history.
The plenum continued with presentations made by composer S.
Farajov, Honored Art Workers G. Abdullazade, H. Babayeva, and A.
Guliyeva, as well as Doctor of Philosophy M. Hajiyeva and Doctor of
Philosophy in Art Studies G. Ismayilova.
During the event, the presentation of a new book titled
"Professional Music in Shusha" by Honored Cultural Worker and
Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Sadaf Tahmirazqizi took
place.
The book compiles the works of Azerbaijani composers dedicated
to Shusha, featuring sheet music and analyses.
The evening concert of the plenum was memorable, performed by
the State String Quartet under the leadership of renowned violinist
Nazrin Aslanli.
The members of the quartet performed masterpieces of Azerbaijani
music, including famous works by U. Hajibayli, G. Garayev, F.
Amirov, and F. Alizade, drawing great interest from the
audience.
After the quartet's unforgettable performance, attending
composers continued the musical marathon spontaneously, playing
their new works dedicated to Garabagh and Shusha on the piano.
Composers P. Akhundova, E. Seyidjahan, and S. Memmedli added
variety to the event with their performances.
On the following day of the plenum, participants got acquainted
with the city of Shusha, visiting the Heydar Aliyev Creativity
Center, the Uzeyir Hajibayli House-Museum, and the Bulbul
House-Museum.
Over the decades, Azerbaijan Composers' Union has been
instrumental in fostering national identity through music,
encouraging the synthesis of traditional Azerbaijani musical
elements with contemporary styles.
The Union has been a platform for both established and emerging
composers, providing them with opportunities to showcase their
works, collaborate, and participate in various national and
international festivals.
Over the years, Azerbaijan Composers' Union has played an
important role in helping develop a strong national identity
through music.
Azerbaijan Composers' Union was founded with the assistance of
Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR
Composers Union.
The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR
countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab
Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov and Niyazi. The current chairman of
the Union is People's Artist Frangiz Alizade.
In 2019, Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th
anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous
concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani
Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and
Ballet Theater and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The
festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.
Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled
"Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and
prospects" was also held as part of the festival.
Azerbaijan Composers' Union serves as a space for both
well-known and new composers, giving them chances to share their
music, work together, and take part in different festivals both in
Azerbaijan and around the world.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN22102024000195011045ID1108806743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.