Birchstreet Appoints Phil Beck As GM, Birchstreet Pay

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BirchStreet Systems, a leading global SaaS provider and for Hospitality procure-to-pay (P2P) and F&B services, today announced the appointment of Phil Beck as EVP & General Manager of its BirchStreet Pay business. Designed for the unique needs of the hospitality industry, the BirchStreet Pay solution helps customers streamline payment processes with increased visibility and enhanced spend control. As the latest addition to its executive leadership team, the appointment of Beck to drive the overall vision and strategy and enhance Pay product and technology is intended to further position BirchStreet as a prominent market leader and allow it to better serve its rapidly growing client base.

A seasoned fintech and financial services executive, Beck has been at the forefront of payments and technology for more than twenty-five years, serving in senior executive roles at Capital One, SAP, Ariba and FreeMarkets. He has launched and scaled multiple payments platforms serving as Head of Treasury Management for Capital One, as SVP and GM for SAP's payments and business network and multiple card, real-time settlement, dynamic discounting and working capital finance solutions across the US, EMEA and APJ. He has been a mainstage speaker at Money2020, AFP and PYMNTS and is regularly sought out by innovative payments companies to develop next generation solutions to solve B2B use cases around the world.

Beck has also served as a board advisor for Series A-C companies in the payments space, including most recently at Trovata, Transactis (acquired by MasterCard) and Apparent Financing (an SAP company), and as a non-profit board member and advisor across Western PA.

"We are thrilled to have a financial and payment industry executive of Phil's caliber on the BirchStreet team and look forward to his contribution to our growth and increasing value that we deliver to our customers over 2025 and beyond," said John Fay, BirchStreet's CEO. "Over the past year, we have built an exceptional leadership organization and we welcome him as part of this dynamic transformation."

About BirchStreet Systems

Founded in 2002, BirchStreet is the leading global provider of enterprise procure-to-pay solutions for the hospitality sector. BirchStreet's software platform provides leading global hospitality brands with a full suite of procurement applications, including eProcurement software, accounts payable automation, invoice management, inventory management, recipe management, supplier payments, and reporting and analytics. BirchStreet's customers leverage the company's solutions to access a broad network of suppliers and manage billions of dollars of spend annually across a wide variety of categories, including food and beverage, operating supplies, maintenance services and capital projects. For more information, please visit .

