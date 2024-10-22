Perspire Sauna Studio Heads For South Florida With Latest 3-Studio Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nation's Leading Infrared and Red-Light Sauna Franchise Reports Rapid Growth in the Sunshine State

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest sauna studio now offering contrast therapy, today announced that the franchise will soon make its debut in South Florida. This news comes as the result of a three-studio agreement recently struck with two Palm Beach locals and entrepreneurs, intent on delivering the brand's full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light (RL) sauna therapies to Palm Beach Gardens, Delray Beach, and Wellington.

"The physical and mental health benefits that stem from regular use of infrared saunas have helped Perspire grow rapidly throughout the country," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "Florida has been one of the most active markets fueling that growth, and this latest agreement to continue the brand's development there is a testament to that. Soon, an entirely new population of consumers will be able to reap the benefits of our proprietary infrared and red-light technology, whether they are looking to supplement their existing fitness routine or adopt a scientifically-backed alternative."

There are a variety of benefits that members of Perspire Sauna Studio experience with regular infrared sauna and red-light therapy use:



Preventative Wellness

Improved physical recovery

Boosted immune system responsiveness

Rejuvenated and clearer skin Improved sleep

Perspire Sauna Studio has taken an active role in advancing the research behind the modality's full range of health capabilities, which has proven a significant selling point for those looking to get involved with an impactful brand that's making holistic health more widely accepted, accessible, and comprehensive than ever.

The franchise's Sarasota and Winter Park studios recently served as the launching pads for Perspire's SNØ Shower technology; an exclusive style of contrast therapy unique to the Perspire brand. The studio enhancement is just beginning to take effect across the country, given the strong public reception it received in Florida and the added layer of health benefits it will make available to members.

"A passion and understanding for Perspire's founding purpose and driving mission is the first thing we look for in the franchise partners we bring on board," Braun continued. "We believe in helping communities 'Ignite the Wellness Within,' a mantra that all our studios subscribe to, and which we're eager to see brought to South Florida."

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with more than 65 open studios around the U.S.

