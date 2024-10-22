Get Ready To Jump Into Action! Urban Air Adventure Park Expanding To University Heights, OH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Urban Air Adventure Park Signs Lease to Bring Next-Level Family Entertainment Center to University Heights, OH

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Urban Air Adventure Park , the world's largest operator of indoor adventure parks and part of the growth-focused Unleashed Brands , has signed a lease to debut a brand-new location in University Heights, OH. This highly-anticipated park is expected to open its doors to the public in 2025, offering a wide range of activities for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Urban Air University Heights will set the stage for family-friendly adventure with its more than 50,000 square feet of space, featuring a dynamic assortment of attractions including Sky Rider, adventure slides, air court, laser tag, ropes course, Spin Flip, climbing walls, dodgeball, trampolines and more. Open seven days a week, the park will provide safe, affordable, and exhilarating entertainment for the whole family.

"At Urban Air, we're dedicated to delivering memorable experiences that bring families together," said Jeff Palla, Brand President of Urban Air. "Our parks are designed to offer something for everyone-whether it's soaring to new heights on our unique attractions or enjoying a day of fun and adventure. We're excited to bring this energy to the University Heights community and look forward to becoming their go-to destination for family fun."

Urban Air University Heights will also create new job opportunities for the local community, employing approximately 70 individuals. Hiring for various positions will begin soon, and residents can stay informed on the progress, special offers, and upcoming events by following Urban Air University Heights on Facebook or visiting the park's official website.

Urban Air has recently been honored as the top entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list, continuing to raise the bar for family-friendly attractions worldwide.

For more information on Urban Air and franchising opportunities, visit .

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 locations open or in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit

.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands

Urban Air,

The Little Gym ,

Sylvan Learning , Snapology , Class 101, XP League

and

Premier Martial Arts . The company was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit

UnleashedBrands .

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED