Zelensky Thanked For Almost USD 3B In Aid: Britain Was First G7 Country To Contribute
Date
10/22/2024 8:43:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for providing Ukraine with additional financial assistance in the amount of about USD 3 billion.
The Head of State announced this on the social Network X , Ukrinform reports.
“I am deeply grateful to the United Kingdom for providing Ukraine with additional financial assistance in the amount of USD 3 billion to support our military needs, which will be returned from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. This important step makes the UK the first G7 country to contribute to the mechanism of increasing budget revenues for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
He noted that the UK has once again demonstrated leadership and shown itself to be a true friend and partner of Ukraine.
As reported, Ukraine will receive a loan of GBP 2.26 billion [about USD 2.93 billion] from the UK at the expense of the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.
In June of this year, the leaders of the G7 countries agreed to provide Ukraine with a USD 50 billion loan to be repaid from future earnings on approximately 260 billion euros of frozen Russian foreign reserves, most of which are held in Euroclear, the Belgian central securities depository.
Photo: OP
