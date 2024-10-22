Data Theorem Code Secure Wins 2024 New Product Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Code Secure Awarded for Innovative Approach to Converged Code Analysis (SAST, SCA, SBOM) and Full Stack Attack Path Visualization Simplifying Threat Detection

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security , today announces that its Code Secure product has been named a winner of the Security Today 2024 New Product of the Year Award. This prestigious recognition highlights Data Theorem's continued innovation in securing application software and protecting embedded application interfaces (APIs) in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Code Secure , released earlier this year, is a groundbreaking platform that combines Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management into a single, integrated solution. This unique combination addresses the evolving security needs of modern development teams, empowering them to identify and remediate vulnerabilities across the entire software lifecycle.

"Receiving the 2024 New Product of the Year Award for Code Secure is an incredible honor," said Doug Dooley, COO of Data Theorem. "This recognition validates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge application security solutions that help organizations mitigate supply chain risks and protect their codebases with greater efficiency and speed."

Why Code Secure Stands Out



As the demand for secure, agile development increases, Code Secure has quickly gained traction among product development and application security teams. The platform's comprehensive features allow security and development teams to seamlessly manage vulnerabilities across proprietary and open-source code, automate compliance with industry standards, and enhance DevSecOps workflows without slowing down development cycles.

Among its key differentiators:



Comprehensive Integration: Code Secure's unified approach allows security teams to analyze source code, third-party libraries, and SBOMs from a single platform.



Real-Time Vulnerability Management: Continuous scanning and automated remediation guidance ensure faster identification and mitigation of security risks.

DevOps-Friendly: Code Secure integrates with CI/CD pipelines, empowering security to be an intrinsic part of the software development process.

Driving Application Security into the Future



With the Security Today 2024 New Product of the Year Award, Code Secure is poised to become an essential tool for security-conscious organizations. As application security threats grow in scope and sophistication, Data Theorem remains dedicated to delivering the most advanced solutions to protect every layer of software development and deployment.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem

is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit .

