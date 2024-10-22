Hangcha Forklift Canada Celebrates Five-Year Milestone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driving force in the material handling reflects on achievements and future ambitions with a focus on dealer empowerment

Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hangcha Forklift Canada (“Hangcha Canada” or“the Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the esteemed Hangcha Group has officially marked five years since its establishment on October 18, 2019. Launched with an initial of USD 3 million, Hangcha Canada entered the aiming to bypass importers and establish a direct distribution model for Canadian businesses. Today, the Company has representation in every Canadian province through a network of 17 dealers , ensuring nationwide coverage for sales, service, and support.

Starting with just five employees in 2019, Hangcha Canada now boasts a workforce of 35 across the country. The Company's expansion included two major openings in 2023: new locations in Mississauga, Ontario, and Vancouver, BC. These facilities, in tandem with its headquarters in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, support Hangcha Canada's dealer network, enhancing its coast-to-coast service capabilities. In 2023 alone, Hangcha Canada sold an impressive 2,463 units, ranging from Class 1 to Class 7 forklifts .

“As we celebrate five years, it's clear that our success is driven by the strength of our partnerships,” expresses Tim Wang, President of Hangcha Canada.“From day one, we've focused on empowering our dealers with the right products, resources, and support to drive growth on both sides. Now, as we push toward increasing our market share, we're challenging ourselves to reach new heights with the strong foundation we've set through our programs, policies, and team.”

At its fourth annual Canadian Dealers' Conference held from September 24-25, 2024, the theme“Engage, Empower, and Elevate,” set the tone for the Company's future. With 45 attendees representing all 17 dealers, the conference emphasized building rental fleets, expanding service capabilities, and preparing for the increasing market demand, featuring educational sessions on financing, fleet management, product launches, and marketing strategies.

“Since joining forces with Hangcha Canada in 2021, we knew this partnership would be special,” says Nicolas Potvin, President of Équipements E.M.U.“Our team is proud to be a key part of their story as their exclusive Quebec dealer, and participating in this year's dealer conference during the Company's fifth anniversary felt like a true celebration of how far we've come.”

As Hangcha Canada looks ahead, its focus remains on supporting dealer growth and driving innovation in the material handling industry, benefitting from Hangcha Group's world-class supply chain and manufacturing facilities.



