Distributed Cloud Market And 10 Year Forecast Report 2021-2031 - Growing Demand For Low Latency Solutions And Greater Scalability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distributed Cloud Size and Forecast 2021 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trend and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Application, Service, Enterprise Size, Vertical and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The distributed cloud market was valued at US$ 4.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 15.72 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2031.



Increased use of mobile technology, rise in demand for data recovery, surge in digitization, and the need for higher workload and data processing capabilities are key factors influencing the distributed cloud market.

Furthermore, the ability of public cloud services to seamlessly transition to distributed cloud computing while maintaining robust security measures Contributes to the distributed cloud market expansion. However, security concerns may hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, the adoption of cloud technology, the launch of new products, and increased government involvement in the enactment and promotion of cloud technology are expected to boost distributed cloud market growth further.

As data theft incidents continue to rise, organizations are becoming increasingly concerned about data security and privacy. This growing concern has become a key driver for the adoption of distributed cloud systems. Distributed cloud systems offer enhanced data security through multiple layers of authorization and permission steps. By dispersing data across multiple locations and utilizing a centralized cloud platform, distributed cloud systems provide an additional layer of security against unauthorized access and potential data breaches. This heightened level of security not only instills confidence in organizations but also opens up new avenues for distributed cloud market expansion.

As businesses seek robust solutions to protect their sensitive data, the demand for distributed cloud systems is expected to increase. Organizations can leverage the advanced security features of distributed cloud systems to mitigate the risks associated with data theft and privacy breaches. This, in turn, helps build trust with customers, partners, and stakeholders who are increasingly concerned about the security and privacy of their data.

Distributed cloud systems provide organizations with greater control over their data, enabling them to customize access permissions and define specific security protocols. This level of control ensures that sensitive information remains secure, even in multi-cloud or hybrid-cloud environments. By addressing data security and privacy concerns, distributed cloud systems not only provide organizations with peace of mind but also position themselves as a reliable and trustworthy solution in the distributed cloud market.

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the distributed cloud market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations such as specific country and segmental insight highlights crucial progressive industry trends in the distributed cloud market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2023 4.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2031 15.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

4. Distributed Cloud Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Distributed Cloud Providers

4.3.2 End Users

4.3.3 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Distributed Cloud Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Distributed Cloud Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Demand for Low Latency Solutions and Greater Scalability

5.2.2 Increasing Implementation of Cloud Computing Services

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Management of Complex Distributed Cloud Infrastructure

5.3.2 Higher Deployment Cost

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing Use of Advanced Technologies and Networks

5.4.2 Deployment of 6G technology

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Rising Need for Digitization

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Distributed Cloud Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Distributed Cloud Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.2 Distributed Cloud Market Forecast Analysis

7. Distributed Cloud Market Analysis - by Application

7.1 Edge Computing

7.2 Content Delivery

7.3 Internet of Things

7.4 Others

8. Distributed Cloud Market Analysis - by Service

8.1 Data Security

8.2 Data Storage

8.3 Networking

8.4 Others

9. Distributed Cloud Market Analysis - by Enterprise Size

9.1 Large Enterprise

9.2 SMEs

10. Distributed Cloud Market Analysis - by Industry Vertical

10.1 BFSI

10.2 Healthcare

10.3 Retail and E-commerce

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 IT and Telecom

10.6 Energy and Utilities

10.7 Media and Entertainment

10.8 Government and Defense

10.9 Others

11. Distributed Cloud Market - Geographical Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Company Positioning & Concentration

12.2 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

14. Company Profiles



Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Rackspace Technology Inc

Broadcom Inc

Databricks Inc

Salesforce Inc Alibaba Cloud



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Distributed Cloud Market Size and Forecast 2021 - 2031

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900