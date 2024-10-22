Modi Reaffirms India's Commitment To BRICS Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Narendra Modi emphasized that New Delhi valued close cooperation within BRICS as he departed for Russia to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

In a statement, Modi mentioned that he is embarking on a two-day visit to Kazan at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit.

He said that India values the close cooperation within BRICS, which has emerged as an important for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global development agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, and promoting cultural and people-to-people connections, among other areas.

Modi also expressed hope that his visit to Kazan would further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Russia, and added that he looks forward to meeting other BRICS leaders during the summit. (end)

