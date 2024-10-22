Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 42 Russian Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces shot down 42 of 60 combat drones that Russian invaders launched at Ukraine on the night of October 22.

The Air Force of the of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

During the night, 60 enemy drones were spotted in Ukrainian airspace (launch areas: Russia's Kursk, Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

The aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

As many as 42 drones were confirmed downed in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.

Most of the attack drones were shot down in the Sumy region. At the same time, there are dead and injured in the region as a result of the attack.

Ten Russian drones disappeared from radars. One UAV flew to Belarus, and three more returned to Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 22, three people, including a child, were killed in a drone attack in Sumy.