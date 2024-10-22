Kuwait Oil Price Down 62 Cents To USD 73.68 Pb
KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti oil price went down by 62 cents to USD 73.68 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to USD 74.30 pb last Friday, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday.
Globally, the price of brent crude went up by USD 1.23 to USD 74.29 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate crude also went up by USD 1.34 to USD 70.56 pb. (end)
The increase of both crudes is due to slowing economic growth in China and falling risk premiums in the Middle East. (end)
